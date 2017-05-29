Tanzania: Use Telemedicine Well to Serve Rural Tanzanians

editorial

With 68-39 per cent of Tanzania's population living in rural areas, where many roads are impassable during the rainy season, water and health services are wanting and poverty is higher there than in urban centres, challenges abound.

One of the aspects so vital to gainsay is health, whose system is decrepit in rural Tanzania. As we are all aware of, it is dangerous to narrow health as just the absence of disease, leaving physical, mental, emotional and spiritual canker sores to fester.

Inadequate infrastructure, a lack of trained health workers in the most rural areas, and limited availability of necessary commodities have hampered Tanzania's efforts to substantially reduce maternal and neonatal deaths despite the government's articulated ambitious plans to improve the population's access to health services.

Reports that the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) has started using telemedicine to improve the provision of health services in rural areas are,therefore,hugely encouraging as this will reduce maternal deaths to a considerable extent because expectant mothers will no longer be travelling long distances to seek medical care. Instead, they will receive all services in their villages using the technology. Health practitioners will be able to conveniently diagnose and treat patients in rural areas using telecommunications. The technology will also facilitate electronic learning for specialists. Ololosokwani Village in Ngorongoro District, Arusha Region, will be the first to benefit from the technology.

The system will be applied to obstetric and dental care, which are of great concern in the village.

In telemedicine, doctors can perform medical procedures like surgery on a patient under instruction from a specialist, who is far off through a screen-like medium.

Reducing costs of treating rural people

The technology reduces costs of transferring patients from rural areas to district, regional facilities, or to the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam. It will also go a long way in saving the lives of patients by giving them immediate healthcare. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has partnered with Muhas to undertake the programme. We thank Unesco and other organisations for helping Tanzania in many facets.

Through their support and government initiatives, Tanzania has made headway in various fields. For example, under-five mortality rates have been reduced from 112 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 81 in 2010, while the deaths of infants under one year decreased from 68 to 51 per 1,000 live births.

Indeed, Unicef acknowledges that Tanzania has been making considerable progress in the reduction of child mortality, but much should be done. Despite improvements, 390 children under-five die every day mainly from preventable and treatable conditions. We wish Unesco and Muhas good luck in implementing the new project to improve health services in rural areas, where the majority of Tanzanians live.

What should be done is for the government to muster resources to improve such services in rural and urban areas in equal measure to have healthy people.