28 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Farmers Enlightened On Better Farming

By Fatma Abdu

Geita — Mbongwe District Commissioner in Geita region Martha Mkupasi has asked agriculture experts to enlighten farmers on the importance of applying modern practices in the sector in order to increase production.

On the other hand, Ms Martha has called on extension officers in the district to establish their own demonstration farm plots that would encourage farmers to practice modern agriculture.

Ms Martha made the call here yesterday, saying that agriculture, as the main activities in the district, needs efforts in order to change the standards of living of farmers by increasing incomes and production.

"Farmers in the district are not aware of modern agricultural technology that would increase food production. We hope through education and support our farmers will be in a good position to help achieve the goals envisaged by the nation," DC Martha said.

Commenting on the efforts done by Mbogwe District Council in ensuring that farmers adhere to modern ways of farming, Ms Martha said they encourage agro extension to establish demonstration farm plots within their areas, a situation that would help to enlighten farmers on better farming.

He praised researchers from COSTECH for organising the one-day training for agriculture extension officers on the importance of using biotechnology in agriculture as a modern technology in order to improve food production and increase incomes in households.

