Tanzania: High Road Project Cost in Morogoro Worries Residents

Morogoro — The President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments will send its project monitoring unit to ascertain whether 12.6 bn/- was the exact figure used for construction of a 4.8 Kilometer road in Morogoro Municipality.

Such move comes following concerns raised recently in the National Assembly recently based on allegations that the Council is constructing roads at an inflated cost of 3bn/- for a Kilometer as compared to TANROADS for the same quality of tarmac road.

The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Selemani Jafo, pointed this out during his surprise visit in Morogoro municipality to inspect three roads.

"After going through the regional probe team report and that of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), my ministry will also send a team of experts to scrutinise the issue," said Mr Jafo.

He noted that his mission in the region is to authenticate the actual value cost and the construction work and on whether the quality matches the cost incurred. The minister pointed out that the matter needs a proper explanation to satisfy the leaders and citizens who are not experts in the area. "My ministry is currently emphasizing on monitoring the implementation of various projects to ascertain their durability and value," he said.

Morogoro Municipality District Executive Director (DED), Mr John Mgalula informed the minister that the project is divided into three parts which are constructed to tarmac level. Mr Mgalula attributed that the 3bn/- was not intended for placing the tarmac but rather other road infrastructure including lights and canals.

"The 2.6 Kilometer road in Tubuyu will cost 5.1bn/- for all the construction along with other related work... ... .the NaneNane road of 1.6 Km is valued at 3.2bn/- ," said Mr Mgalula. He noted that the implementation will be carried out by a Chinese company, Group Six International Ltd.