28 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Swears in New Government Officials

President John Magufuli yesterday swore-in various government executives, among them, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments- Education) Mr Tixton Tuyangine Nzunda.

A statement released yesterday by the Deputy Director of Presidential Communication Unit Mr Jaffar Haniu, said other officials who took the oath of office are the newly appointed Tanzania Ambassador to Mozambique, Mr Rajab Omary Luhwavi and Executive Director of Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) Mr Geoffrey Idelphonce Mwambe.

Others are Rukwa and Morogoro regional administrative secretaries, Mr Bernard Mtandi and Mr Clifford Katonod Tandari respectively.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, the new appointees promised to execute their duties diligently.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga alongside other dignitaries.

