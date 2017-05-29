Rwanda: Ombudsman Shouldn't Shame Corrupt Persons' Parents

opinion

The Ombudsman's office this week released a list of 87 people arrested, prosecuted and jailed for being corrupt between the 1st-quarter of 2015 and today; it is dominated by village chiefs, farmers, motor-cyclists, drivers and low ranking security personnel.

Article 4 (10) of Law number 17/2013 of 11/09/2013 determining the mission, powers, organization and functioning of the office of the Ombudsman, demands, among other onuses, 'identifying and making public' persons convicted on corruption related offences and the sentences issued.

However, it is not clear whether, in shaming the corrupt, the Ombudsman's office is also allowed to 'shame' the parents of those found guilty of being corrupt, as was seen in its public report where all 87 persons listed had details of their respective parents published. I say that is unfair.

If John Doe bribes a traffic cop with Rwf10, 000 after being caught in an error, while driving on a street in Kacyiru, why should we feature the names of Doe's parents, who could be law abiding retired citizens living peacefully in their country home somewhere in Rwamagana?

Among the shamed is Emmanuel Nkurunziza, a farmer from Akakanyamanza in Tumba, Huye district; the Ombudsman's net caught him giving a bribe of Rwf1500; he was fined Rwf3000 and sentenced to a year in jail.

Julianne Uwineza, a 26 year old student of INATEK, was netted giving a bribe of Rwf400, 000; she was successfully prosecuted and sentenced to a year and seven months in jail.

Fabien Shikama, a village chief of Rurembo-Gashenyi-Rukomo in Nyagatare district was caught receiving a bribe of Rwf5000; he was fined Rwf50, 000 and sentenced to three years and six months in jail.

Unless the Ombudsman is suggesting that it is the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children are not corrupt, there is no justification enough to shame an entire family for the individual deed of a single adult family member who indulges in a crime.

Maybe, in some cases where it is proven that parents actually provided the money which their kids offered as a bribe to extricate themselves from trouble; but in such cases, shouldn't they, then also be charged and convicted as partners in crime?

For instance, in the case of Julianne; it is questionable how a 26 year old student in a rural college managed to afford giving a bribe of Rwf400, 000; was she bribing her way through college? Did the parents provide the money? If so, aren't they then technically culpable?

There are other points in the Ombudsman's shaming list that stick out like sore thumbs; one being that it only had four females on it, that says a lot about women.

However, the majority of the 87 people convicted were netted while 'giving' a bribe; it is only in 26 cases where courts convicted persons for either receiving or soliciting for a bribe.

Ideally, one would argue that where a person is found guilty of 'giving a bribe' there should also be one that 'received the bribe' to effectively complete the cycle of the deed.

What makes corruption such a tough vice to fight is that it is two-way traffic in the sense that, in most cases, where there is a willing giver, there is a willing receiver. So the same net that captures the giver should also capture the receiver.

Maybe those who receive are also the ones that report and help the Ombudsman's team in preparing successful files for prosecution; maybe yes.

But also, maybe not; considering we are in a country where our public civil servants sign performance targets, what if the Ombudsman's office is under pressure to show evidence of people arrested, prosecuted and jailed for being corrupt? So, they hit low lying fruits.

Ideally, the Ombudsman's performance target should not only be quantitative; it should be okay to be qualitative through a transparent tool that tracks reduction or increase in corruption cases and its impact on development.

The pressure to publish a list of corrupt people could be the reason the Ombudsman's net appears to be more efficient at capturing really small fish while missing out on the really big and dangerous sharks in the sea whose sharp teeth are torpedoing the national development boat, through the combined damage of their large bites into public funds.

Here is the irony; while the combined total of bribes given or solicited by 86 out of the 87 shamed people amounts to be less than Rwf5million, court fines issued against them are over Rwf10million; this is a glaring flaw in the law and it, in my view, is counterproductive in the fight against corruption.

Behavioral change on ethical conduct should be a top priority for the Ombudsman's office because; counseling would be more cost-effective than jailing a farmer who gives a bribe of Rwf1000; because once in a government jail, it is more expensive looking after them.

For real impact, the Ombudsman should deploy a larger net in the waters to stand a chance of capturing the big fish whose single swallow leaves deeper holes in the national treasury and has harsh effects on financing public service delivery in hospitals, schools and elsewhere.