South Africa: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha Vent Over SAMAs Loss

The popular singer has lashed out at the South African Music Awards held at Sun City on Saturday, after she failed to scoop an award. This is a repeat of what happened at the Metro FM awards in February.

Not impressed with the outcome, the singer took to social media to vent her disappointment. Babes Wodumo hit song, Wololo, has nearly 6 million views on YouTube. Babes is claiming the South African Music Awards are rigged and people are buying their awards.

Babes Wodumo went on to say that International brands have recognised her but she cannot bag an award in her home country. "I was even nominated for the BET's overseas but I don't get even one award at home".

Twitter went crazy with the hashtags #Wololo and #Dololo, and it trended over the weekend with fans expressing their outrage.

Mampintsha, Babes's boyfriend and music partner, rushed to her defence, saying the industry is undermining her. Mampintsha also posted a video of him expressing his anger with him even using much stronger language.

Before the show on Saturday, Babes said she would boycott music awards if she didn't walk away with a trophy.

However, Babes closed off the SAMAs with an impressive performance.