29 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC-Led Govt Has Recorded Commendable Achievements - Dogara

By Nasir Ayitogo

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has scored the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high as it marks its second year in office, saying many commendable achievements have been recorded within these two years.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Dogara's special adviser, media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan.

Mr. Dogara congratulated President Buhari, acting President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors and all Nigerians for the 18 years of democracy in the country and second anniversary of the Buhari administration.

He restated the commitment of the government to bringing succour to the common man and also saluted all Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges they encounter daily.

"We know that within the two years of this administration, the government has achieved a lot in the area of security and transportation," he said.

"In Agriculture and in diverse fields of our endeavours, a lot has been achieved and a lot need to be done, but we are committed to bringing succor to the common man," he said.

He further thanked and appreciated Nigerians for the dedication, patience, hope and resilience that they have shown.

"In spite of the biting economic recession, we have held on to our hope for a better nation and we have not given up," he said.

"I want to congratulate all of us and implore us to continue to hope and pray for everyone in position of authority in this country and to assure us that we'll surely get to our destination."

Mr. Dogara also noted that despite challenges, democracy remains the best form of government, adding that the government of the day was committed to strengthening institutions and fighting corruption.

He called for unity among Nigerians across the country.

"Nigeria represents the best hope of a Black man and that hope cannot be realized in a factionalized state with no unity and with every one trying to fight for self-determination," he said.

