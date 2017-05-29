29 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senatorial Aspirant Rides on a Donkey Cart On Way to be Cleared by IEBC – VIDEO

By Naira Habib

Meru Senatorial aspirant Kobia Maranya elicited mixed reactions online over his grand entrance ; to the IEBC offices to present his nomination papers.

Mr Maranya chose to be carried on a cart pulled by two donkeys while accompanied with his supporters.

Netizens quickly camped on social media to lament at how politicians are now going biblical in their campaigns.

They drew parallels to the entry of Jesus in the city of Jerusalem while riding on a donkey after spending forty days in the desert.

Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga likens himself to Biblical Joshua who delivered Jews to the promised land.

Watch video.

