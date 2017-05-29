Uganda: Mutebi Cannot Trade KCCA Job for Cranes

Kampala — Benjamin Ochan had just become hero, saving two penalties for KCCA in April to eject Egypt's Al-Masry 4-3 and progress to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

"Yesss," David Obua screamed in a tweet; the former Police, Express and Kaizer Chiefs player adding, "Congratulations to Uganda's best tactician and the fantastic yellow lads!

"Then am baffled why a coach like Mike Mutebi @KCCAFC doesn't even have any role on the Ugandan technical team!"

The ex-Uganda Cranes international and Mutebi, the KCCA manager, have never hidden admiration for each other having previously worked together both at school football and national team.

Mutebi's recent exploits with KCCA, whom he has led to two successive league titles and the group stage of the Confederation Cup, have led to talk that another shot at the national team job would not hurt. Obua is one of those that have consistently hinted at the prospect.

But the Uefa Diploma 'A' licence holder believes he has the best and most organised job in the country right now and would not trade it for any other.

Respect for Micho

"National team is not 24 hours," Mutebi explained to Daily Monitor at the club's Lugogo home, "Here at the club, you are working 24 hours.

"I'm comfortable here, and it would be even disrespectful for the current coach (Micho Sredojevic), who has made us achieve so much, to discuss his job."

Micho led Uganda to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, the first time the country was qualifying for the event since 1978.

Mutebi, 47, added: "So I'm very comfortable with what I am here. I've tested national team football before, and I know how it is run.

"Maybe in future as we grow, as we get better, as we stop the bickering. You see what has always failed us local coaches in the national team is; they would define you as KCC, they would define Mr. Hasule (Paul) as Villa.

"Even if you are doing something professional, because you are viewed by some people to be in some camp, they would not appreciate it.

"So I believe I'm comfortable with what am doing. I need to do 24/7 other than national team where am going to do it in bits and pieces."

Mutebi first took charge of the Cranes in 2004, then a 34-year-old, but his stay was short-lived, eventually being replaced by Egyptian Mohamed Abbas.