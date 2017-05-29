Uganda: Sserunkuma Double Gives KCCA Edge in Uganda Cup Thriller

Kampala — That both Mike Mutebi and Mathias Lule, the KCCA and Express coaches, believe their respective sides have the advantage going into Tuesday's Uganda Cup semifinal return leg shows a couple of things.

Both teams played well enough going forward to win the game and that the return leg is still up for the taking.

In the meantime KCCA can revel in the 3-2 victory at their Phillip Omondi Stadium on Friday.

"Very good performance by both teams and players tried to express themselves. It worries us conceding but what do we do, we have to outscore the opponents. Eventually we are comfortable going there and I am sure we shall pick a result because we are leading the tie. We can't be conservative, we cannot sacrifice our identity. That way has given us results," stated KCCA's Mutebi after the game.

His team went ahead eight minutes before the break when the on-form Tom Masiko beat a poorly positioned Express goalkeeper Emmanuel Opio from a freekick.

They then doubled the lead shortly after recess when Masiko was brought down for Geoffrey Sserunkuma to score the resultant penalty.

But just when they threatened to run away with the tie, Express found a way back when forward Simon Sserunkuma latched onto Mahad Kakooza's return pass to rifle in his side's first goal.

KCCA then regained their two goal advantage almost immediately with Derrick Nsibambi feeding Sserunkuma with an incisive pass for the striker to make it 3-1 midway through half.

The Wankulukuku side again fought back through their own Sserunkuma, who was constant threat on the right with the attacker's cross bundled home by Allan Kyambadde for Express' second.

"We can't say we played poorly. There was a lot of fighting spirit and that implies that from here when we go to Wankulukuku we can change the results," Express' Lule remarked of the tie that remains delicately poised.

UGANDA CUP SEMI FINAL 1st LEG

KCCA 3-2 Express

(Second leg Tuesday at Wankulukuku)