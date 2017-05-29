Uganda: Prepare Your Children for Hard Economic Times

opinion

The economic situation in Uganda is becoming tougher day by day. In the first quarter of the year, the country was affected by drought that left many regions overwhelmed by famine.

This resulted into deaths of people and animals. The situation is not yet better as prices of essential commodities are rapidly escalating. In March, for example, a kilogram of sugar was at Shs 4,000, maize flour at Shs 2,200 and a bunch of matooke cost between Shs 15,000 and Shs 20,000.

At the moment, however, prices of such commodities have nearly doubled. This means some parents are unable to afford their families' welfare as earlier planned.

Most families have adjusted their budgets, and some commodities could be completely scrapped off the menu until the situation stabilizes. Sometimes, our children may not understand when the situation is tough and has affected most of the essential items at home.

Some may be bold enough to ask why you no longer do some things like before. And it's very important here to tell the truth and let them understand the situation at hand.

Please, avoid telling lies to your children and playing around their minds because some situations are beyond your control. It is better you share with them what is going on in the country, and how this could affect the family's expected welfare.

Children need to understand why you are unable to fulfill all their needs as usual. You can use this opportunity to teach them about planning and budgeting. They also need to learn how to prepare to overcome hardships in life with resilience.

For example, when a child is at school and pocket money is finished in the middle of the term, yet you don't have cash at hand, the world should not come to a standstill.

How can he/she cope up with such a situation without affecting his/ her academic performance? Can our children learn to be patient in situations which are beyond their control as well?

The second term is soon beginning, and no one is sure what the economic situation will be like. Nevertheless, we can prepare our children for anything.

In case the situation becomes tougher than now, and your savings or investments have been affected and you are not is position to provide all their requirements, your children will understand. It's important for them to know that you are always concerned about them.

Although you might always prioritize their needs, other things like running family businesses should not be halted. When your children are well- guided on what is happening and how to handle it, they get to know that you understand their fears and feelings.

Eventually, they will appreciate the situation, seek to be part of the solutions, stand to pray with you and become source of encouragement as well.