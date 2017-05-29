Uganda: Bobi Wine, Kayihura Sued Ahead of Kyadondo East By-Election

Photo: Daily Monitor

L-R: Aspirant Bobi Wine, EC boss Justice Simon Byamukama and Police boss Gen Kale Kayihura.

Kampala — One of the contestants in the Kyadondo East constituency by-elections has sued fellow aspirant and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura.

Core to the complaint filed by Mr Muwada Nkunyingi before the High Court in Kampala, is that the Electoral Commission (EC) and police boss Gen Kayihura are aiding singer Bobi Wine to have an upper hand against other aspirants in the forthcoming June 26 by-elections.

In justifying his fears, Mr Muwada states that he was recently alarmed when he watched news on a local TV station and saw police officers who are agents of Kayihura; take charge of voter register update at Wampewo Polling Station instead of the EC officials as mandated by law.

More accusations

The petitioner also contends that the police are supporting Bobi Wine to take over the roles of the EC ahead of next month's heated by-elections in total violation of the Constitution and other electoral laws.

"I strongly believe that the intervention of the assistant registrar was late and cannot itself undo and rectify the registration and data entry exercise that had been compromised and illegitimate voters entered by agents of the 2nd respondent (Bobi Wine's agents) on the voters' register,"

"That as a voter and intending candidate for the Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East constituency, I cannot sit and watch the glaring electoral malpractice by the institutions which are by law mandated to ensure free and fair elections."

Through his lawyers, Mr Muwada wants the court to issue an order restraining Bobi Wine and his agents from usurping the powers of the EC to illegally man the update of the voters' register and vote update centres established by the EC in Kyadondo East constituency in preparation for the by-elections.

The petitioner also wants the court to direct the EC to conduct fresh voter data update for Kyadondo East constituency in compliance with the electoral laws coupled with the halting of the ongoing voters' register update that he believes has already been compromised.

He further wants court to bar Gen Kayihura and his officers from interfering with the constitutional mandate of the EC of organising free and fair elections in Kyadondo East constituency.

By press time, Bobi Wine, Gen Kayihura and EC had not yet filed their respective defence.

Background

The Kyadondo East constituency seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal threw out Forum for Democratic Party's Apollo Kantinti on grounds that the EC did not comply with electoral rules. The court went on to order for fresh elections, saying there was no outright winner of this seat after results from nine polling stations were excluded from the final tally.