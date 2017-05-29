Nigeria: MAN, Other Stakeholders Kick Against Multiple Taxation in Kwara

Ilorin — Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has described the proposed manufacturing levy bill sent to the state house of assembly by the Kwara State government as constituting multiple taxation capable of killing businesses in the state.

This is as the government's consumption tax bill was faulted by most of the stakeholders who pleaded to the house to throw out the bill while there was clamour for the passage by some government's agencies.

The arguments against and in favour of the bills were advanced by the stakeholders at the public hearing conducted on the bills by the House.

The state ministry of justice from where the bills emanated and other ministries and agencies which made inputs to the bills had, with the main argument that the bills were meant to drive revenue generation of the state, adopted their written submissions on them before others stakeholders submitted their views.

While expressing the ppsition of its association on the Manufacturing Processing Levy Bill, the chairman of the state chapter of MAN, Phamacist Bioku Rahman said the association was opposed to the bill and called on the House not to passed it into law.

Rahman said the association opposed to the bill because it could not fathom what is meant for as there are already taxes for plenteous purposes that manufactures pay in the state.

He said that the manufacturers pay about 32 taxes, rates and levies and argued that the bill would only constitute a further burden on them which would not help growth of manufacturing sector in the state.

The MAN boss who noted that many manufacturing companies in the state had folded up advised that what the state should do is to encourage growth of the industries and not to kill them.

Also speaking chairman of the state chambers of commerce industry mines and agriculture (KWACCIMA), Alhaji Ahmed Raji said his organisation opposed to the bill because it considered it not beneficial to development of the state.

He said if there is a lot of taxes against local manufacturers they won't be able to favourably compete with imported goods and services.

Also in his submission, a representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the occasion, Muritala Olayinka noted that the plan of the government to generate more fund for the state but cautioned "before any tax bill can be passed to generate fund, there is suppose to be an enabling environment."

Some the bills which emanated from the executive ‎are said to be new to the stakeholders concerned as some of them does not have input into it.

Meanwhile, a member of the house representing Kaiama, Hon. Ahmed Muhammed said any executive that does not have input of the public would not be entertain by the house in future saying the house is the house of the people and not government.