Liberia: UPP Endorses Landry Gaie to Contest Representative Seat in District #9

Monrovia — The National Youth Wing of the United People's Party (UPP) has endorsed Landry Gaie Jr. to contest the representative seat of District #9, Montserrado County on the party's ticket.

Speaking during a press conference at the UPP headquarters, 20th Street Sinkor on Saturday May 26, 2017, Michael Tipayson, National Youth Chairman of the United People's Party said the decision to endorse aspirant Gaie to contest the district's highest seat on the UPP ticket is predicated upon the urgent need for reforms at the national legislature.

According to the Youth Chairman, aspirant Gaie has been at the center stage of the district development, adding that he has formulated programs to enhance youth capacity building and development.

"The National Youth Wing is fully aware of some of the meaningful interventions that comrade Landry Gaie Jr. has initiated and is initiating within District #9 and Liberia at large. "

"Evidence by the construction of public latrines across the district, the construction of pumps to provide water for citizens in the district and the launching of the Landry Gaie Jr. foundation that have provided scholarships for over 103 beneficiaries in various schools in the district" he said.

The youth chairman noted that Liberia has lost some of the required social, economic, political and religious values due to the civil war, declaring that youthful democratic involvement in the political process will help restore those lost values.

He said the National Youth Wing of the UPP will remain engaged with other districts across the country, and will do political business with young people who are credible, committed, prepared and knowledgeable to obtain seat in the national legislature.

Chairman Tipayson asserted that the Liberian legislature is polarized by some lawmakers who have refused to transform the lives of their citizens, set good legacies, and lift their people out of poverty, but rather find selfish pleasure and wasteful happiness in their own families' development and self-seeking goals.

"The National Youth Wing of the UPP regrets the betrayal of confidence by those youthful representatives at the 53rd National Legislature who were dispatched to be agents of the people but later morphed into something against national joy. We feel democratically challenged by those reactionaries at this time to replace those unappreciative and deceitful young lawmakers" he averred.

Michael Tipayson assured residents of District #9 that aspirant Gaie, as a consensus candidate of the National Youth Wing on the UPP ticket will liberate the district from leadership dissapointments.

For his part, Landry Gaie expressed gratitude to the National Youth Wing of the UPP for the confidence posed in him to contest the representative seat of District #9 on the UPP ticket.

"I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the National Youth Wing of the UPP for endorsing me as a candidate on the UPP's ticket come 2017. I can assure you that the change our people have been crying for has come" he said.

Aspirant Gaie said he has impacted the lives of residents of the district and Liberia at large by constructing hand pumps, public latrines among others, something he said has contributed to the development of the district and the country at large.

"Apart from the all the projects we have undertaken in this district, we want to do more so that our citizens can live freely."

"When you travel and see development in other countries, when you come home you want to see those development applied to where you live" he added.

Charles N. Warjolo II, Chairman of Gaie Team and residents of District #9 said the district has suffered for too long under the leadership of Representative Youngblood, adding that it is time for a genuine change in the district.

"We have suffered for too long under this regime and it is now time for us to receive a change, a genuine change, and Mr. Landry Gaie has come with such agenda of change for our districts" he said.