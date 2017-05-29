Liberia: Ghana Reaffirms Solidarity to Liberia

Ghanaian President Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo says his visit to Liberia was meant to reaffirm his country's solidarity and commitment to the Government and people of Liberia.

The Ghanaian leader arrived in Liberia on Friday, May 27, 2017 for a two-day official visit.

President Akufo-Addo made the statement during both a working lunch and a joint press stake-out with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last Friday.

He noted that since his election in 2016, Ghana remains proud of its relations with the Government and people of Liberia.

The Ghanaian President expressed delight over the leadership quality of President Sirleaf as she ably leads Liberia and the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Speaking on security issues, President Akufo-Addo pledged Ghana's commitment to the fight against terrorism in the West African sub-region.

Touching on the pending Liberian elections, he expressed the hope that the 2017 elections will be successful based on the democratic consolidation brought to bear by the Government of Liberia under the leadership of President Sirleaf and also because Liberians are tired and weary of conflict.

He acknowledged the many progress made by President Sirleaf and the Government of Liberia, adding that such record is known globally.

The Ghanaian President also thanked the Liberian leader, the Government and people of Liberia for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his delegation since their arrival in Liberia.

For her part, President Sirleaf expressed confidence that the 2017 elections will be free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

"This will be the first time in over 40 years for a sitting President to democratically transfer power to an elected President. Yes, it will be historical and Liberians will cooperate to make such history possible," President Sirleaf indicated.

President Sirleaf pointed out that her administration, working in concert with partners, political leaders and the National Elections Commission (NEC) were in constant consultation to ensure a successful election.

She acknowledged that lessons can be learned from the Ghanaians recent elections and its democratic history to make Liberia's democratization process better.

The Liberian leader thanked Ghana for its role in bringing peace to Liberia and for providing refuge for thousands of Liberians who sought protection in Ghana during the civil war.

She assured President Akufo-Addo that her administration and the people of Liberia will continue to build on the already strong diplomatic relations with Ghana and explore new opportunities to enhance and strengthen the partnership and friendship.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo and President Sirleaf held a closed-door tete-a-tete, followed by a Working Lunch attended by Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and senior government officials from Liberia and Ghana.