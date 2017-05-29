Tanzania: May the Best Team Win Federation Cup Crown

editorial

Dodoma is abuzz as zealous fans flock the streets ahead of the Federation Cup final planned for Jamhuri Stadium today.

Simba SC and Mbao FC will be fighting tooth and nail in the showdown, which will produce the Mainland's envoys to the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

Clearly, this is a big day for football lovers nationally. Success-starved Simba look to win their first major trophy in four seasons while Mbao, who survived relegation by a whisker last week, gun for their first ever title. On paper, Simba are overwhelmingly favourites to secure the Confederation Cup ticket. They defeated Mbao home and away in the concluded 2016/17 Premier League.

They may already have champagne bottles in place ready to pop in celebration, but Mbao have all it takes to defy the odds and they have shown their mettle in recent matches. Be that as it may, it is imperative to remind all and sundry of the need to have the final, which is free from match fixing and violence. It is inherent in human nature that competition creates excitement, but at times, competition leads others into plotting unorthodox means of achieving their goals.

Biased match officiating has been a challenge in football across the world and it is well pronounced in the country.

On several occasions, referees have been left to literally decide for themselves to award teams of their choice undeserved victories.

It is our belief that sanity will prevail today and the best team will be allowed to win the title. We want the best team to represent the country at the Africa's second tier club championship.

We also know that there are some match-fixing wizards who have connections with players and are tirelessly working to accomplish their corrupt mission.

Nevertheless, it is our hope that the players of both teams know the importance of the match and their careers over cash that can be dangled to influence results.