Tanzania: Fifth Edition of the Tanga International Trade Fair Opens Tomorrow in Tanga

Tanga — The fifth edition of the Tanga International Trade Fair (TITF) opens in Tanga tomorrow with a call for Tanga residents to visit the now annual event to encourage local production.

The Tanga District Commissioner, Thobias Mwilapa said that it would be meaningless for local producers to exhibit their manufactured goods at the event to be opened by the Minister fr Trade and Industries, Charles Mwijage while Tanga residents shun the annual show.

Mwilapa said that this year's event is important in the region's bid to encourage more investors to establish industries and accelerate the industrialization process.

"The Regional Commissioner has directed that all district leaders including even those who will not have pavilions in the TITF Grounds to attend tomorrow's opening of the Fair that is being held with the theme of "Link Businesses, Investments and Services to Markets"," said Mwilapa.

The District Commissioner said that all councilors of the Tanga City Council have been directed to mobilize Tanga residents to visit the exhibition and see and buy products produced by Tanzanian local industrialists.

The TCCIA, Tanga Chairman, Deo Ruhinda has, in the meantime, repeated his call to Tanga industries and the business community to have a strong presence at the Trade Fair to promote locally produced products.

"This fair is their tool for advertising what they produce or meeting and making business with foreign or local companies that would be present at the Fair.

Ruhinda said that this year's theme "Link Businesses, Investments and Services to Markets" tells it all about what the organizers philosophy is.

TCCIA is organizing the Trade Fair jointly with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE).

The TCCIA Tanga Executive Secretary, Charles Hoza said that they expected about 120 exhibitors to take part in this year's edition.

The exhibitors include foreign firms from several countries. The foreign firms which have confirmed participation are from India, Pakistan, and Syria apart from an expected East African states presence.

Hoza said that this year's Trade Fair would have a strong Indian company showing. The TCCIA, Tanga Chief revealed that last year's meeting between the Indian High Commissioner and the Tanga business community towards in November 2016 has had some positive results.

"The High Commissioner promised to encourage and bring as many Indian companies as possible to cement existing relations between Indian business and the Tanga Business Community.

Hoza said that they Trade Fair organizers have also organized a big forum to discuss economic opportunities that are envisaged with the construction of the Hoima (Uganda) Chongoleani (Tanga-Tanzania) Oil pipeline whose agreemed was sealed a few days ago.

"We need to set the ball rolling. Our business community needs to understand what kind of opportunities that are available so that they can prepare themselves when the time comes," the TCCIA Chief said, adding that luckily the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TDPC) is participating in the Trade Fair for the second time.