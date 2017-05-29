Tanzania: President Swore in New Appointees

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sworn in various leaders, who he appointed recently.

Those, who were sworn in are deputy Permanent Secretary at the President's office (Regional Administrations and Local Authorities) Mr Tixon Nzunda.

He also sworn in the new Tanzania's ambassador to Mozambique Mr Rajab Luhwavi as well as the new Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) Mr Geoffrey Mwambe and new Morogoro Regional Administrative Secretaries (RAS) Clifford Tandari.

The President also signed new Rukwa Administrative Secretary Mr Bernard Makali.