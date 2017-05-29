27 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Swore in New Appointees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Degratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sworn in various leaders, who he appointed recently.

Those, who were sworn in are deputy Permanent Secretary at the President's office (Regional Administrations and Local Authorities) Mr Tixon Nzunda.

He also sworn in the new Tanzania's ambassador to Mozambique Mr Rajab Luhwavi as well as the new Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) Mr Geoffrey Mwambe and new Morogoro Regional Administrative Secretaries (RAS) Clifford Tandari.

The President also signed new Rukwa Administrative Secretary Mr Bernard Makali.

Tanzania

How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.