Kampala — The Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has ordered police's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to investigate six police commanders for alleged misconduct.

Mr Joel Aguma, the PSU Commandant, confirmed Gen Kayihura's instructions to investigate commanders of Kabalagala, Bwebajja, Kisaasi, Kireka, Clock Tower and Musajja Alumba police stations in Kampala Metropolitan region on accusations of mismanaging office funds and unscrupulous arrest and release of suspects.

"I received the directive to investigate those police stations to establish how they dispose of cases, handle public resources and general discipline," Mr Aguma told this reporter at his office in Bukoto suburb on Tuesday.

A senior police source, who declined to be named, said Gen Kayihura's directive for an inquiry was prompted by public outcry that the implicated police commanders had been extorting money from the residents, receiving bribes and conniving with criminals.

"There are several files at PSU where commanders and detectives are accused by the public of releasing suspects under unclear circumstances and asking for bribes," the source said.

Last month, Mr Juma Munirwa, one of the men arrested over the attacks in Kampala and Masaka by gangs using machetes, told the press at a suspects parade at Katwe Police Station that the y held their planning meetings at Zion Hotel in Makerere-Kavule zone under protection by armed police officers. Shocked by the revelation, Gen Kayihura dismissed Munirwa's claims and said he would never shield errant police officers.

"We are going to examine how these suspects are being handled and released while at these police stations. We shall also look into their general security tactics and dress codes," Mr Aguma said.

Already two senior officers at a rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) are being interrogated on Gen Kayihura's orders. They are accused of fraudulently releasing suspects and extorting money from the public. They are the officer in charge of Kamwokya Police Station in Kampala who accused of harassment and extortion and Moyo District CID officer who is implicated in dubiously releasing a suspected car robber without the complainant's knowledge.

In a related incident, a police officer Sgt Herbert Ahaisibwe and two accomplices are in custody for alleged kidnap and demanding ransom.

Police said the trio kidnapped a person and asked the relatives to send Shs3m as a ransom. The relatives alerted the police Flying Squad Unit (FSU) who arrested the suspects with a pistol and $10,000 fake dollars.

Another officer Sgt Africano Tusingwire attached to the Ministry of Works has also been arrested for alleged extortion.

These cases come barely a week after two police officers were arrested on accusations of selling police ammunition and stealing narcotic drug exhibits.

The PSU has investigated more than 2000 police officers over a range of crimes such as murder, aggravated robbery, extortion, bribery and brutal conduct against civilians in the last 10 years.