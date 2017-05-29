Tanzania: Industrialisation Drive Picks Up At Metal Plant

Arusha — THE ambition of the Fifth Phase Government on the industrialization agenda is getting a reality check, as 1.6bn/- is set to be invested in metal products mill by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

Addressing the Eighth General Annual Meeting here, GEPF Director General, Mr Daud Msangi said that the amount would be injected into a public owned Kilimanjaro Machine Tools (KMT) factory in Hai district, Kilimanjaro Region, as part of its revival.

The decision by GEPF catapults what the Government had initiated, in construction of new industries as well as reviving industries that had closed down operations in past years. It was President John Magufuli's promise during the campaigns that he would lead in industrialization of the country.

Investing at KMT would mean creating more employment as well as an increase in production of iron bars as well as different spare parts for mechanical and industrial use in local and foreign markets.

Mr Msangi who was giving address at Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) said apart from his fund's joint investment with other social security funds under Tanzania Social Security Association (TSSA), GEPF is committed to owning investment as well so as to increase production.

"We are well on course as per the Government's directive to invest in industries and we have already completed the necessary processes in construction of the metal products mill at Kilimanjuaro Machine Tools that would cost US 1.6bn/-," said Mr Msangi.

The director noted that such investment would see the country use quality spare parts and that once the mill is operational, GEPF would gear towards construction of a bigger mill.

KMT ceased it production since 1998 due to several reasons and the Government intervened in 2008 to revive it but it started limited production, with main clients being those in demand of farm machineries as well as other industries in the Northern Zone of Tanzania.

Speaking at the meeting, GEPF Board Chairperson, Ms Joyce Shaidi said the gathering would see members and stakeholders who would be issued with reports on performance of the fund for the financial year in question.

She told attendants that GEPF is focusing on supporting industrial economy in the country.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jennister Mhagama said that the Government was in a process of changing the mode of investment so as to see industries create many employment opportunities that would eradicate poverty.

"As Tanzanians we are capable of doing this. It is just unfortunate that we were only used to investing in real estate business such as construction of houses.

"Now we are going on another front and this is construction and revival of industries and in that transition we find it somehow difficult," said the minister of state.