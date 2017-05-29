Tanzania: Arusha Cyclist Killed in Mysterious Fire

Arusha — A CYCLIST, Faizal Ferouz was one of the two people, who perished in a fire accident in Kiranyi, Arusha -Rural District, it was confirmed yesterday.

The burnt couple was buried here yesterday and according to the Chairman of Arusha Cycling Club (ACC), Mosses Andrew, it turns out that the deceased was a sports cyclist, who participated in recent competition.

ACC through an official statement has expressed grief over the loss of their ace member, Faizal Ferouz, who died when unknown people tied him onto the bed he was sleeping on together with his girlfriend, before setting them ablaze in one of the most coldblood murders.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Charles Mkumbo named the woman who died with the cyclist as Maureen Urio and that already five people are helping the police with investigations.

So far it is being speculated that the couple was killed in 'love triangle' affair i n which, the jilted lover resorted to kill the lady and her newly found boyfriend as they were sleeping in a rental house in the Kiranyi Ward.

The Ward Executive, Nestory Chami said it was difficult to identify the couple at first because their bodies were badly burnt into one lump of darkened remains.

Both died when the mysterious fire reduced to ashes the bed they were sharing in the rental house located at Manguruwe section of Kiranyi Ward.

But even more strange, the rental house, with five tenants living there, belongs to Antuja Msuya, who happens to be the blood sister of the late Erasto Msuya, the mining tycoon who was shot dead along Arusha-Moshi highway, four years ago, but also the deceased other sister, the later Annette Msuya was butchered at her home in Dar es Salaam last year.

Even more strange, when the neighbours saw fumes of smoke emanating from underneath the door at about 9.00 am, Tuesday Morning they were surprised to find the door had been locked from outside, though it was clear that some people were inside.

The saga gets more astounding, on that the burnt couple were discovered to have been blindfolded and tied securely onto the bed they were sleeping and that the fire razed just the mattress and beddings but the rest of the room remained intact.

Neighbours and tenants at the rental house revealed at the scene that the room in which the couple died, was being occupied by a young lady who only used to enter at night and leave very early in the morning so they hardly knew her.