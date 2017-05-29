27 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: India to Showcase Its Universities in Dar Soon

More than 20 Indian higher education institutions are set to visit Tanzania to showcase courses offered in their universities to address foreign student needs.

The event will take place at the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam from 26-28 May 2017. Addressing the media in Dar es Salaam yesterday, High Commissioner of India Mr Sandeep Arya said India has top class university education in terms of contents, which are global standards, capable faculty, employable degrees, affordable and best value for money.

He said English is used as the natural medium of instruction for all, with open, friendly, diverse and harmonious environment typical of India at the universities and facilities. Global Education Link Representative, Mr Abdulmalik Mollel commended the universities in India and said that the cost of education was affordable for Tanzanian students.

Through Global Education Link's placements, many students from Tanzania are pursuing higher studies in India. The government of India also provides scholarship to Tanzanian students to pursue graduate and post graduate studies in India. About 25 scholarships are provided by the Indian government to Tanzania every year.

