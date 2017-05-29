Tanzania: Volleyball Seeks Funds for Hungarian Trip

Tanzania volleyball teams are seeking 2400 US dollars (about 5m/-) to enable them participate in the Eotvos Cup International Volleyball tournament in Hungary.

The annual tournament set to start from August 18 to 22 in Debrecen, Hungary.

The Hungary Volleyball Federation secretary, Zsolt Ludvig invited the two national team players David Neeke and Ford Edward to take part at the beach volleyball event.

The invitation was sent through the Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) chairman, Agustino Agapa and the association okayed the trip.

Neeke who current plays professional volleyball at Mombasa Prisons of Kenya, told the 'Daily News' on Saturday said preparation was on a top gear, but they are short of 2400 US dollars urgently needed to facilitate the trip. He said the money is needed to foot two players' return tickets to Hungary.

"We are in a good shape and well preparing for the maiden trip, but we are yet to secure a sponsorship," he said.

Neeke said that doors are open for companies, institutions and sports well-wishers interested in supporting the teams so that they can fly Tanzania flag in Hungary.

He added those who support the team as sponsors will be free to put their logos in the team's set of jersey to be used in the event. Neeke added that organisers will cover accommodation and meal except the travelling cost which team will have to do.