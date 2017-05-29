East Africa: More Trade Pledges As EAC Releases Budget

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) has unveiled its $110 million expenditure budget for 2017/2018, pledging to enhance intra-regional trade and trade with the outside world by consolidating the Single Customs Territory.

The budget estimates tabled before the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) are slightly above $ 101 million requested for approval during the current financial year which ends on June 30th.

Uganda's minister of State for EAC Julius Maganda told the House that consolidation of the Single Customs Territory was among the key priority areas earmarked for requisite implementation during 2017/2018 fiscal year.

The others are infrastructure development and further liberalisation of free movement of skilled labour among the six partner states in the bloc; Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Other key areas include enhancement of regional industrial development through investment in key priority sectors and improvement of agricultural productivity with an aim to enhancing food security.

Also of essence is the promotion of regional peace, security and good governance, on the one side and institutional transformation to spearhead the Community's agenda on the other.

As expected the EAC secretariat, which is the executive organ of the Community, got the lion's share compared with other organs and institutions. It was allocated $60, 183, 201 while Eala will get $17, 996, 959 and the East African Court of Justice some $4.1 million.

The Inter-University Council for East Africa shall receive ($6,766,928), Lake Victoria Basin Commission ($11,960,643) while $2,466,655 is earmarked for the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation. The East African Science and Technology Commission shall receive ($1,500,164), East African Kiswahili Commission ($1,553,098) and the East African Health Research Commission ($2,225,324). The East African Competition Authority is to benefit from $1,337,045 in the financial year 2017/18.

The 2017/2018 Budget is to be financed by partner state contributions through the ministries of EAC Affairs ($50,226,522), ministries responsible for education - ($4,848,431) and ministries responsible for fisheries ($1, 549,254).

Development partners will support the Community to the tune of ($52,868,638) while member universities will inject to the kitty $303,435. Miscellaneous revenue is pegged at $ 333,903.

The minister cited a number of assumptions on which this year's budget is pegged on to include the continued and consolidated political support of the EAC integration and the availability of adequate financial resources and remittances. Political stability and good governance as well as safe and stable security across the region are other areas of consideration.

Mr Muganda, nevertheless, informed the House of challenges the Community will have to address, the problem of delayed remittances of funds by both partner states and development partners.

He said the declining financial resources for the EAC budget, including the reduced support from the donors, has delivered a severe blow to the implementation of various projects and programmes of the Community as well as delivery of services. Delayed harmonisation of national laws that impact on the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol has also worsened the situation.