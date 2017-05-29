Tanzania: Why Locals Hold the Key to Ending Bloodbath in Rufiji

The killings in Rufiji are really sad. Law enforcers should cooperate with locals to establish the root cause of this problem. A good relationship between residents and the police will be kep to unlocking this mystery.

It will provide the police with reliable and valuable information on the perpetrators, and their real motive. Helping the situation in these troubled districts requires concerted efforts from the community. Law enforcers will do a better with help from the people.

Aman Matondo-Dodoma

While there is need to be a little bit foreceful considering the dire situation in Rufiji, the police should avoid the temptation to harass innocent citizens in the area. Harassment only makes it more complicated for the police to arrest the culprits. The truth is that the residents have very useful information, and they can be the solution. But reports that wananchi are being beaten up once found in the streets after 6pm are disappointing, and discouraging.

In a nutshell, the strategy is to ensure a good relationship between the two sides because they need each other. While the police require citizens to simplify their job, wananchi require the police to ensure they are safe and this nightmare is ended.

Deborah Mathias-Dar es Salaam

While the decision to establish a special police zone in the troubled Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts is commendable, the government should evaluate the success of having such units in Dar es Salaam and Tarime/Rorya where these special police zones have been operating for years.

Generally, it is believed that police operations produce better results when they are brought closer to the people. But it does not really like it has worked for the better in these areas. While there is adequate human and material resources, something else is missing because the killings are persisting. The message here is that the government needs to re-think its strategy for this problem. People will continued living in fear because these attacks may not end if our approach remain the same.

There many people who actually believe that the more traditional approach in curbing crime should be adopted. This means making sure the people themselves are directly involved, the essence of technology notwithstanding.

Provide civic education to residents in the troubled districts. People should be persuaded to freely explain their feelings, including claims on the battle for natural resource distribution in the area.