Tanzania: We Can Minimise Sea Accidents

Dar es Salaam — Enough is enough! No more losses! In the past few years, maritime disasters hit Tanzania. In May 1996, MV Bukoba capsized in Lake Victoria, killing at least 890 people. On May 29, 2009, a cargo ship owned by Seagull Company, MV Fatih, capsized off Zanzibar's Malindi Port, killing six people on board.

Most of these accidents are caused by either a failure to abide by maritime safety regulations, including boarding capacity and seaworthiness standards or the accidents were due to mechanical faults. Tanzania Sea Rescue (TSR) has been established to save the lives of involved in marine accidents, including fishermen and travellers.

Mr Shukuru Lugawa, 42, a Msasani resident in Dar es Salaam and the first Tanzanian coxswain, who is working for TSR as a lifeboat team leader, commits to collaborating with his colleagues to mitigate accidents and losses associated with maritime accidents. He admits that these can be prevented.

Speaking of his experience, he says he has 7-year of experience in sea rescuing activities. Recently, he and his colleagues voluntarily provided rescue service free of charge to mitigate the losses associated with maritime accidents.

"We are committed to providing rescue service free of charge because the cost of our rescue service, volunteer's training and equipment are met by voluntary contributions and by sponsorships, including Velma Law, Msasani Slipway and Alliance Insurance," he says. Through support from the UK High Commission to Tanzania, Mr Lugawa participated in a two-week training programme conducted in London at Royal National Lifeboat Institute, where he learnt rescue skills.

"I appreciate the UK High Commission for showing support to our organisation since it was established. Early this year, I participated a training programme in London and when I returned to Tanzania I started sharing the knowledge with my colleagues in order to build a strong lifeboat team," he says.

He admits that due to limited resources facing the organisation at the moment, the lifeboat team is committed to providing rescue service at Msasani Bay and other protected areas.

"To begin with, we conducted rescue operations with a very limited resources base and the operations were to restricted to daytime in Msasani Bay and nearby islands. With experience and fund-raising successes, we intend to invest in improved equipment, which will let us gradually extend our response capacity across all coastal waterways adjacent to Dar es Salaam," he says.

Mr Lugawa urges more support is needed from the government and other civil society organisations and non-government organisations to help the lifeboat team pursue rescues services on Tanzanian waterways.

"We have a shortage of both man power and rescue equipment. Currently, we are using only one lifeboat with moderate capacity to accommodate a good number of victims (at least 10 people). We would need to have a modern lifeboat with high capacity to accommodate more victims at once," he says.

iApart from working for TSR as team leader, Mr Lugawa works for Msasani Slipway Hotel as a tour-guide. He calls for more volunteers to join the lifeboat team to expand response capacity at sea on Tanzanian waterways.

"Our long-term vision is to support the development of a chain of lifeboat stations around the Tanzanian coast and along inshore waterways, which will help us reach more Tanzanians with our response capacity and our water safety messages that may help prevent the accidents before they happen," he says.

"The lifeboat team consists of 24 volunteers only. I invite interested Tanzanians to join us. This will enable the team to expand its operations," he admits.

Mr Lugawa commends the support TSR receives from well-established volunteer lifeboat organisations in other countries, including the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).

"The RNLI has been saving lives at sea on UK's waters for nearly 200 years and its experience and support has been hugely instructive in the formation of TSR concept of operations. This support helps us spread our safety message and provide rescue service as safely and effectively as practicable," he says.

He also commends Dar es Salaam Maritime Rescue Coordination Cantre (MRCC) for encouragement during the implementation of the operations. The MRCC is the country's maritime rescue coordination and is the best point of contact for mariners requiring rescues.

"We aim that our volunteers arrive within 15 minutes and that our lifeboat is underway within 15 minutes from the time that we received a request to help. We will continue operating under MRCC's coordination and direction in responding to requests for life-saving assistance," he says. He recalls the July 18, 2012 event the he accompanied other rescuers to save people following "MV Skagit" accident from which the vessel had sank near Chumbe Island in Tanzania.

After departing Dar es Salaam bound for Unguja Island (Zanzibar) with more than 250 people on board, the ship struggled and sank approximately 10 kilometres from Unguja.

"I was in the team that provided the life-saving assistance to the victims during the MV Skagit accident and rescued at least 146 people, while as many as 150 people were still missing after the day of rescue operations," he says.

"Early reports attributed the disaster to high winds and overloading of passengers. The ship was certified for a maximum capacity of 250, yet officials said it had 290 aboard at the time," he admits.

Mr Lugawa normally wakes up very early in the morning and it takes him only half an hour to reach his office at Slipway Hotel, where he prepares himself for rescue activities.

"I usually check the boat after reaching the office and before we daily operations. After confirmation, I lead the team into the sea. We also establish communications with other operators surrounding the bay," he says.

Mr Lugawa says the lifeboat team trains two times a week on Monday and Tuesday. During training, Mr Lugawa as a leader takes control of the procedure and adherence to rescue skills and tactics.