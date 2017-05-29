Southern Africa: SADC Appeals for Constitution Reforms to Ensure Free and Fair Election in Lesotho

Dar es Salaam — Minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga has called for Lesotho to amend its constitution to ensure free and fair election ahed of its June 3 election.

Dr Mahiga is leading the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Dr Mahiga, said voters in the country are tired of holding frequent elections. Lesotho is holding its third election in three yers.

The foreign affair minister is heading SADC team, which supervises the parliamentary elections in the tiny southern African country, said a statement by the ministry.

He urged public and religious institutions in Lesotho to protect and maintain peace and security during and after the elections.

"It's high time the SADC participated in observing this election with expectations to bring hope to the public about the fate of their leadership," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

In Lesotho, Mahiga and his team have met various stakeholders including the Independent Elections Commission and the Union of Churches to get in-depth opinion before the official launch of the SADC Elections Observers Mission (SEOM).

Mahiga met his Lesotho counterpart, Mampono Khaketla, and recommended Lesotho for maintaining security and peace to its citizens.

"We are hopeful that this year's election will yield better fruits for the development of this country," said Mahiga.

SADC is observing the Lesotho elections for the the third time. The elections held after five years will be participated by 26 out of 30 registered political parties.