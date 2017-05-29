Photo: allafrica.com

Bona Mugabe, Patrick Zhuwawo, Grace Mugabe and President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwawo has reportedly said that he doesn't see anyone with potential to succeed his uncle, who turned 93 this year.

According to The Standard, Zhuwawo said there was no leader in the ruling Zanu-PF party who was fit to succeed the nonagenarian.

Mugabe has been in power since 1980 when Zimbabwe gained its independence from British colonialism.

Zanu-PF has already endorsed him as its presidential candidate for the upcoming 2018 elections.

Zhuwawo said: "I am sure you heard the president during his interview on the occasion of his birthday [saying that] the majority of Zimbabweans do not see anyone who can succeed him".

"Even myself, there is no one I can see who has the potential to succeed the president."

Mugabe himself said during an interview to mark his birthday in February that the majority of people felt that he was the only acceptable candidate and that he was supported by "everywhere in the party".

Zhuwawo's remarks came at a time when Zanu-PF was divided into two distinct factions that sought to outwit each other to succeed Mugabe. The veteran leader has failed to groom a successor in his 37 years in power.

One of the camps calling itself "Team Lacoste" was linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while another faction made up of Young Turks trading by the name Generation 40 (G40) was reportedly linked to First Lady Grace Mugabe. G40 was said to be seeking to torpedo Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

However, both Mnangagwa and the First Lady have publicly denied habouring presidential ambitions.

News24