29 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: World Music Day 2017 Call for Auditions and Stall Registrations

The Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) invites performers to audition to be one of the exclusive performers this year on 24 June for the 22nd anniversary of World Music Day (WMD) in Namibia.

Concerts are planned throughout the country and talented singers are invited to join the celebrations, whether they have stage experience or not.

WMD aims to celebrate music with all music lovers worldwide and is an excellent platform for upcoming artists. As a tradition over the years this world-recognised day aims to unite communities from around the world to celebrate music.

The concerts are free of charge and the participating artists from all walks of life perform for free, just for the love of music.

The one day music festival is an excellent opportunity for all upcoming and established artists to showcase their talent to a large and diverse audience.

Application forms are available at the FNCC reception and can be downloaded online via www.fnnc.org.na.

Today is the registration deadline. Contact: Rojeanne at 061 387 330 or reception@fncc.org.na

