Uganda: Four Policemen Remanded Over Torture of Kamwenge Mayor

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

L-R: Police officers Habib Roma, Ben Odeke, ASP Fred Tumuhairwe and ASP Patrick Muramira in the dock at Buganda road court.

Kampala — Four policemen have been arraigned in court and charged in connection with the alleged torture of Kamwenge mayor Mr Godfrey Byamukama a few weeks ago.

The suspects; D/ASP Patrick Muramira, D/ASP Fred Tumuhairwe, No. 55612 Habib Roma and No. 67019 PPC Ben Odeke, were charged on Friday evening with one count of torture contrary to section 4 of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012 and another charge of doing grievance harm contrary to section 219 of the Penal Code Act.

When produced before the presiding magistrate, the suspects denied torturing... ... ... ... ..who was in their custody following his arrest over the murder of former spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo.

"Not guilty your worship... " each of the policemen responded to the reading of the charges.

Their efforts to apply and be released on bail hit a snag as the prosecution led by Ms Nelly Asiku asked court for more time to enable her scrutinize the bail documents presented in court.

As a result, the presiding Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani remanded the suspects to Luzira prison until May 30 when they will be taken to court again.

According to the charge sheet, the policemen allegedly tortured Mr Byamukama while driving him in a police van registration number UAT 460Y using a baton and iron bar on his knees and ankles upon his arrest.

Mr Byamukama had been trailed and arrested at the ministry of Lands and Urban Development on April 5, 2017.

Gruesome pictures showing Mr Byamukama's torture marks were leaked, causing public outcry from the law makers to human rights activist and President Museveni who penned a letter warning various police chiefs to stop using torture as a method of extracting confessions from suspects.