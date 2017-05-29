29 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abubakar Momoh, Renowned Professor and Civil Society Leader, Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abubakar Momoh, prominent Nigerian civil society leader and director general of the Independent National Electoral Commission's Electoral Institute, has died.

Mr. Momoh, a professor, who sat on the board of several nongovernmental organisations, died early Monday, his associates said.

His associate and lawyer, Abdul Mahmoud, confirmed the development.

"It's true, I have just spoken to his brother-in-law," he wrote on his Facebook Page..

Until his death, Mr. Abubakar was the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lagos State University, LASU.

"Mr. Abubakar obtained PhD in political theory and began his lecturing career in 1988," his profile published by the African Leadership Centre, says.

He has served on various boards and scientific committees including those of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa.

He was the national treasurer of the Academic Staff Union of Universities between 1991 and 1995.

He has been a researcher and lecturer at many universities across the world, including being visiting research fellow, Institute of Development Studies, University of Helsinki, Finland; fellow, Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden.

Mr. Momoh has also been on several technical teams of the African Union Commission, and most recently was involved in designing the African Governance Architecture and elections bench-marking for the African Union.

He has also served as an election observer to several African countries on behalf of ECOWAS and African Union. He has also served as an election observer to some European countries.

Nigeria

Evacuation of Nigerians From Libya Suspended 'Temporarily'

At least 1,433 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have been evacuated between Dec. 15, 2016 and May 25, 2017, figures… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.