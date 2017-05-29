29 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okowa Tasks Niger Delta Indigenes On Peace

By Hendrix Oliomogbe

Asaba — Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has enjoined the citizenry to uphold the prevailing peace in the state and the rest of the oil rich Niger Delta.

Okowa, in a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, reiterated the administration's determination to heighten service delivery and infrastructural development as his administration prepares to enter the third year.

While thanking the people for their unflinching support in the past two years, he assured that with the return of peace to the Niger Delta region, the next two years will be better for Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

The governor said: "With a deep sense of profound gratitude to God Almighty, I thank you all for your support to my administration in the past two years. I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans. I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace.

"I assure Deltans, that we remain irrevocably committed to the delivery of our strategic wealth creation projects as encapsulated in our agenda. I thank the illustrious youths and leaders of the Niger Delta for ensuring and maintaining the prevailing peace in the region."

Okowa commended the Federal Government for its efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the restive Niger Delta region of the country.

According to him, there is a need to commend the Federal Government for collaborating with state governments in ensuring the enabling peace and attracting investments and development to the resource rich but impoverished region.

