Nigeria: Fayose Eulogises Bawa, Pledges N2.5m Yearly for Children's Upkeep

Jos — Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the first Military Administrator of the state, the late Lt. Col. Inuwa Bawa as a pathfinder who set the pace for the state development.

He pledged N2.5 million yearly for the upkeep of the three children late Bawa left behind for the next 10 years. Bawa died last week at a private hospital in Jos, Plateau State after a brief illness and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Fayose, who paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Bawa with Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State yesterday at Ray Field in Jos described Bawa as a pathfinder and a father figure who worked tirelessly to set the state on the right path of development.

His words: "My last encounter with him was about two years ago, where we discussed the happenings in our state. His death was a shock to us because we love him.

"I have made the pledge of N2.5 million for the up keep of the children for the next 10 years and it will be properly documented and will be binding on governments after me."