29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Meets African Ambassadors

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has stressed the necessity for cooperation with African countries to support peace, stability and development in the African continent.

General, Saleh who met, Monday, the African Ambassadors accredited to Sudan has reviewed the basis for formation of the Government of National Accord and its programs during the coming period.

The State Minister, at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Atta Almanan Bakheit said in press statements that The African diplomat congratulated General, Saleh on the success of the experiment of the National Dialogue, affirming their support to the government of National Accord.

