Windhoek — Innocent Namibian children continue to pay with their blood for the misdeeds of jealous adults, while girls as young as six years old continue to be victims of rape at the hands of Namibian men.

There is the case of a jealous teenager girlfriend stabbing to death an infant as 'punishment' for the infant's mother, who had begun a relationship with the teenager's ex-boyfriend. Then there is the man breaking into a home and attempting to rape a woman whom he found in a deep sleep next to her boyfriend. And the case of the 37-year-old man who raped his six-year-old stepdaughter. In a bizarre incident two minor boys were arrested for sexually assaulting their 10-year-old male friend.

Last week Friday a 16-year-old teenager appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court for stabbing to death a 17-month-old toddler. The baby was fathered with another woman who is now the man's current girlfriend. In what the police described as jealous rage the teenager, whom police identified as Flora Classen, is alleged to have stabbed the infant twice in the stomach with a knife. Karas regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told New Era that Classen stabbed the baby because the baby's mother had started dating Classen's ex-boyfriend.

In Walvis Bay, again on Friday, a 37-year-old man was arrested for raping the six-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu told New Era the six-year-old girl was left at home with her two brothers and the mother's boyfriend. The man is alleged to have sent the two boys to the shops, leaving him alone with the girl.

"It was allegedly not the first time he had raped her. The suspect is expected to appear today [Monday] in the Walvis Bay court," Iikuyu said.

Iikuyu added that another suspect was arrested for attempted rape in Karibib on Saturday after he allegedly tried to rape a woman who was sleeping with her boyfriend.

According to Iikuyu, the man entered the house through an open window and proceeded to attempt to rape the woman, while the boyfriend lay on the bed besides her.

However the woman and the boyfriend woke up while the suspect was making his attempt, and the couple managed to overpower the suspect and locked him in the room until the police arrived. He is also expected to appear in court today, Iikuyu said.

On Saturday a 17-year-old girl was raped in Swakopmund, while in another rape, Iikuyu said, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested for having forced himself on a 17-year-old girl, who offered him a place to sleep last week Thursday evening in Mondesa, Swakopmund. The man is expected to make his first appearance in the magistrate's court at the town today.

In a bizarre case two minor boys were taken in for questioning for attempting to sexually assault their 10-year-old male friend in Narraville, Walvis Bay. Iikuyu said they have released two minor boys in the care of their parents after they were arrested for indecent assault. According to Iikuyu the incident happened on Thursday while the three were playing, but was only reported on Friday. "The victim underwent a medical examination over the weekend, which indicated he did not sustain any injuries," said Iikuyu.

It is however the case of Classen that has the police shocked. Classen appeared in court on Friday and was denied bail. Her case was postponed to 20 June and she remains in custody. The shocking incident happened between 15:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday last week at Ileni location, Tseiblaagte.

According to Nampol spokesperson Pendukeni Haikali, it is alleged Classen found the baby sleeping in her mother's room while her mother went to the neighbours.

Meanwhile the police at Tses in the Karas region opened an inquest docket after a 13-year-old girl, Caithly Seibes, was found hanging with a rope around her neck in the family home on Tuesday. Haikali said it is alleged the deceased committed suicide. She said no suicide note was found.

Police at Nkurenkuru also opened an inquest docket after a two-year-old girl, Ntsamba Musova Cecilia, drowned in a bucket of water last Sunday. "It is alleged the deceased was playing with other children at the time of the incident," said Haikali.

Police at Ongwediva in Oshana region are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who was discovered dead on his bed by his roommate. The incident happened on Tuesday at 06:00 at Ohakwenyanga in the Ongwediva area. The deceased was identified at Shilamba Johannes.

It is alleged the late Johannes succumbed to injuries he sustained during an assault two days earlier by unknown suspects.

Selma Ikela and Eveline de Klerk contributed to this story.