South Africa: ANC MPs Should Table Own 'No Confidence' Motion in Zuma - Stalwarts

ANC MPs should table their own motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament, after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) decided not to recall Zuma this weekend, ANC stalwarts have said.

The stalwarts were deeply concerned that a significant number of the ANC leadership decided that Zuma's recall should not be accepted, and decided to release a statement on Monday before the NEC press briefing at 14:00.

"These members of the NEC who did not stand up against the project of state capture have failed to uphold the oath that they took on joining the ANC; failed to implement the very clear policies of the ANC on corruption; failed those who fought against apartheid; failed the historical principles and practices of our movement, and failed to show the necessary qualities of leadership that the people of South Africa rightly expect from the party they have placed so much trust in," the statement read.

The stalwarts felt the ANC's name will continue to be tarnished as a result.

"We are aware that those who did not support the proposal for recall did so for different reasons.

"However, there is little doubt that the most vociferous support for the President would naturally have come from those most directly involved in the project of state capture and the associated web of factionalism and corruption.

"This group has yet again shown they clearly place their own narrow political and financial self-interests above those of the future of the ANC and to the detriment of the best interests of the country."

The NEC's failure in leadership placed ANC members of Parliament in the "invidious position" of having to reach a decision as to whether their own Parliamentary oath has any real meaning.

"The country will now look to Parliamentarians to protect our fellow citizens. As stalwarts who were part of the struggle for a constitutional, democratic South Africa we call on all members of parliament to reflect carefully on the way forward."

The stalwarts believed it was not in the interests of the opposition parties to be successful in the proposed vote of no confidence.

The opposition would better serve their own political interests by allowing Zuma to continue in the lead-up to the 2019 general elections.

"If the opposition truly held the interests of the country at heart, as they publically state, they would withdraw the motion of no confidence and allow members of the ANC caucus to uphold the constitution of the country and show the necessary leadership that the country expects by formally moving a motion of no confidence themselves."

The stalwarts have joined as signatories to the public document "For the sake of our future", and will continue to work for the restoration of the historical values and principles of the ANC.

"We did not join the ANC to see its historic role destroyed by a small but powerful minority who hold their own self-interest above party and country," the statement concluded.

