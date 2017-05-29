Kenya: 6 Things to Do When the Political Bug Bites

column

Tom had always admired a political career.

He grew up in political family where his father had served as the area MP for many years. His mother had been the local women's leader. He was used to seeing hordes of people flock their home during the campaign season. Those are the times his dad would be away for long days campaigning. His mother would also be involved but would make sure she was home early most of the days.

That was the kind of a man Jenny had married.

An ambitious man that did not hide his desire to perhaps be the country's leader one day. While they dated, she dismissed his ambition as a joke since Tom ran a successful corporation and was well regarded in business circles. She could not imagine why he would trade his neat, clean corner office for the dirty game of politics. Having seen how homes were affected by political ambitions, she hoped that Tom was just pulling her leg.

Her worst nightmare came to pass when Tom made it clear that time was due for him to vie as the Governor.

On one hand, she was apprehensive on how that would affect her family especially their two sons who were still in their teens. They needed their dad at home for mentorship into manhood. She was also worried about women who might "steal" her husband in the treacherous campaign trails that would see him spend many nights away from home.

Most of all was her prized privacy. That her home could become a campaign office where anyone especially hangers on could drop by for a cup of tea, sit on her imported sofas and sip on her delicate china cups was too much for her.

What about smear campaigns, rumours and propaganda that come with the political territory?

On the other hand, she imagined the bliss and the prestige of life as the First Lady of the County. Perhaps, it would mean more business deals, many international shopping trips and her own office with assistants at her beck and call attending to her every whim. Everyone would call her blessed, she thought how she would be the envy of the county's women.

What could she do? How could she be supportive of her husband's aspirations while guarding her home? How would she keep her home going so that the family remains united come August?

What should a couple do?

Discuss it - No matter how strongly convinced you are that politics is your calling, discuss your ambition with your spouse. Let them not read about it in a newspaper or your Twitter feed. Explore all risks that might arise. Do not dismiss your spouse's worries and fears. Seek professional counselling if you must.

Support the dream - Once you have discussed, the aspirant needs support from the spouse. Encourage them to take up the leadership role for the right reasons. Affirm and reassure them of your support. Do not say words that will break their hearts. If you are a believer, pray that your spouse will succeed. If you can, work out your schedule that you are able to campaign together.

Brace yourself for tough times - Campaigns have a way of unearthing skeletons. The couple should brace themselves of some unpleasant stories. It could be about an old lover, a child born out of wedlock, a sour business deal, or a something your grandfather did when he was home guard. Someone might have a nasty story about your child's alcohol problem or pregnancy. You must wear a thick skin and remember what Sir Winston Churchill said, "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks."

Protect your family - An aspirant should never forget that it is not the entire family that is vying. Protect them from any harm--physical, emotional, or even sexual. Not everyone is excited about your candidature. Keep your children especially from the glare of the public. Your home should not be the campaign nerve center. Open a secretariat where your supporters can gather. Buy them tea in a hotel if you must but do not turn your home into a walk-in-restaurant. Be extra vigilant who you expose your spouse and children to. Do not parade your children to the world, however proud you are of them; they are not the aspirant and not everyone wishes them well.

Spend wisely - Generally, campaigns in Kenya are costly. A war chest needs to be prepared well before dipping a toe into political waters.

There is no wisdom is spending all your savings and selling family property to run a campaign. Remember you can lose the election and if that happens, you will be in dire financial straits. Spend what you can afford to and fundraise where possible. Do not count your chicks before they hatch.

Restrain yourself - There are many temptations on the campaign grounds. Fatigue is common due to too much traveling. Sometimes, you may not always go back home due to a tight schedule. There will be people who will offer themselves to comfort you for money or for future favours, sometimes even to blackmail you.

Sometimes, lust may take over and you find yourself seeking sexual favors from those you spend most time with especially members of the campaign team. An aspirant should remember that being away from home, feeling fatigued and emotionally drained, and missing their spouse are not worthy reasons to entertain another man or woman. Even when pressure mounts, self-control should keep you focused.

Keep your eyes on the goal - When all is said and done, an aspirant should not forget what is core--the family. Whether you win or lose, you will go back to the same family. Especially if you lose, all those who sang your praises will be nowhere to cry with you. Do not sacrifice your family at the altar of politics. Be the husband or wife your spouse needs. Be the father or mother your children need.

Do not alienate them because of a political seat. Schedule yourself such that you still have time during your campaigning to be with your family. A political career has an end but family lives forever.