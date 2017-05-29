29 May 2017

Somalia: Galmudug President Set to Be Inaugurated in Adado

The newly elected Galmudug state president Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf is expected to be formally inaugurated in Adado town of Galgaduud region on Monday.

High-level delegates and invited guests, including ministers, MPs, leaders of the regional administrations were invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Haaf.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is set to leave for Adado today for the inauguration, according to sources at Presidency.

The overall security of Adado city has been beefed up by units of Police and Intelligence Agency (NISA) ahead of the state's President inauguration, to prevent possible attacks.

