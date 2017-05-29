Somalia: AMISOM Convoy Targeted in Ied Blast Near Marka City

An armored convoy carrying African Union forces (AMISOM) was reported to have been targeted in a roadside bomb outside the southern coastal city of Marka on Monday morning.

The Improvised explosive device (IED) struck of the troop carrier, inflicting casualties on the AU soldiers, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the AMISOM troops cordoned off the site of the bomb, and carried out an operation, but, failed to detain the suspects behind the bomb attack.

There was no immediate claim of the responsibility for the IED attack on AMISOM convoy, however, Al shabaab has in the past carried out similar ambushes on SNA and AU forces.