Somalia: Former Deputy Parliament Speaker Dies in Mogadishu

Former deputy speaker of Somali Parliament Ahmed Abroone Amin has passed away in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday mid-night, after suffering undisclosed illness.

Late Amin has been in a hospital in Mogadishu for the past few weeks, where he finally died last night at around 3:00 A.M. local time, according to his close relatives.

He served as the first deputy speaker of former interim Parliament of TFG government led by Abdiqasim Salad Hassan from 2000 to 2004.

A state funeral will held for the deceased official on Monday in Mogadishu.