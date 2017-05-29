The electoral commission has so far cleared six presidential candidates to face off in the August General Election.

They are National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga, Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) and Michael Wainaina (Independent).

FLOPPED

Others are Mohamed Dida (Alliance for Real Change) and Joe Nyagah (Independent).

By midday Monday, three aspirants had flopped the test the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission set for politicians gunning for the top seat in the land.

They are Peter Solomon Gichira (Independent), Erastus Nyamera (Independent) and Justice and Equality Party flagbearer Justus Juma.

Mr Gichira loss saw him attempt to jump off the 6th floor of Anniversary Towers, the IEBC headquarters, in protest on Saturday afternoon.

He was on Monday charged before a Nairobi court with attempted suicide, malicious damage and creating disturbance at IEBC's offices.

SH200,000

He denied the three charges and Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released him on Sh 200,000 cash bail.

Mr Nyamera flopped the IEBC test after presenting himself before the Wafula Chebukati-led panel without a running mate.

He also failed to produce his academic papers, Sh200,000 cheque and requisite signatures.

Mr Juma, on the other hand, failed to secure the green light to run for the top office after it emerged that his proposer was not a member of his party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to present his papers to the commission from 2.30pm.

More follows.