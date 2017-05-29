Zimbabwe: Hatfield Vabvuwi to Launch Album

All is set for the launch of Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir's debut album titled Nhasi Ngatimutondere at Hatfield United Methodist Church in Harare today.

The much-awaited eight track album will be launched at an event that will also feature other music groups from the United Methodist Church which include New Vision Choir, Ngoma Yeruponeso, Vessels of Christ, Denga Ratinhira, Ngariende St Luke, Varumbidzi Voices, Thandazani Chinyerere, and Amazing Singers among others.

Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir's marketing and communications manager Blessing Mandabva said all was in place for the big day.

"We have put everything in place for the album launch. It's all happening on Sunday [today] and there are many groups coming to support us," he said.

Mandabava said the album, which features the "cream of the Hatfield Mubvuwi weUnited Methodist Church (MUMC) and youth members" was doing well within the church, tipping the song titled Huvepo hwaMwari to be a hit.

"Judging by the way the song Huvepo hwaMwari has been received by the church members, this might be a top drawer album," he said.

"The Lord has made the group be able to demonstrate highest level of commitment to the point that congregants who have been following us on social media think the group has been in the music industry for long."

Some tracks on the album include Ndinoshamiswa Kwazvo, Nhasi Ngatimutondere, Wagadzira Nhasi Here? Ngatiende Vandikani, Patyo Nemchinjiko, Tiende Kudenga and Vafudzi Vakanaka.

"These are not just simple songs but they are packed with messages from above. We will let the songs speak for themselves and people will testify," he said.

Mandabva said the album, which was a fusion of hymns and choruses, appealed to all age groups and was of great importance to Zimbabweans as messages in the songs emphasised on love and unity.

"These hymnal songs have been passed from generation to generation and have been proven beyond reasonable doubt that their existence will never be compromised," he said.

Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir joins the long list of MUMC gospel groups that have over the years churned hit songs in Zimbabwe.