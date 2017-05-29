Ghana: ICAG Begins Accountants' Week Celebrations With a Health Walk

press release

This year's Annual Accountants' Week celebrations have been ushered in with a Health Walk in Accra.

The Walk, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), in partnership with Global Wings Travel and Tours (GWTT), a tour-operating company in Ghana, aimed to imbue in all members of ICAG, staff and students the importance of physical exercise to one's health.

Addressing participants at the Aviation Social Centre at the end of the Walk on Saturday, the President of ICAG, Mr Christian Sottie, urged the entire membership and students of the Institute to lead healthy lifestyles and be of sound mind as they could only be effective and efficient at their work if they were in good health, adding that students of ICAG would now be mobilized to be part of the annual health walk.

Mr Sottie congratulated participants for not being conscious only of the financial health of institutions, but also of their physical health.

He noted that through collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant-General's Department, accountancy standards had been raised in Ghana.

He stressed the need to strengthen the examinations system of ICAG in order to produce accountants of calibre and integrity and to further improve standards in accountancy practice.

In his remarks, Mr Thywill Bawiah, Programmes Manager, GWTT, pledged to continue to partner ICAG in the celebration of the Institute's Annual Accountants' Week.

Mr Bawiah disclosed that GWTT had attractive travel and tour packages and urged ICAG to take advantage of it, adding that it was partnering the Institute of Internal Auditors for a conference in Australia.

Other activities planned for the celebrations include a Thanks-giving Church Service, News Conference, Annual Accountants' Conference, Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an Awards Night and Dinner Dance and Ball.

The Annual General Meeting, the 53rd in a series, will receive and consider the Annual Report of Council and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2016 and the Auditor's Report; consider the appointment of Auditor for the Institute, authorize Council to fix the remuneration of the Auditor; and consider the introduction of a building levy for the development of the third phase of the Accountancy village.

The Association of Women Accountants - Ghana (AWAG) is also scheduled to have Dinner Dance as part of activities marking this year's Annual Accountants' Week to which all men members of ICAG are expected to attend.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)