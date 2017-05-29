Dynamos legend Sunday Chidzambwa will be angling for his first victory over the club with which he enjoyed a lot of success both as a player and coach when his high-riding ZPC Kariba side takes on the Harare giants at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Chidzambwa, who joined the power utility in June 2015 following a stint in South Africa, has not beaten Dynamos in three attempts since his return to the domestic topflight league.

With the veteran former Warriors gaffer in charge, "Kauya Katuruturu" has managed two draws and a defeat against DeMbare.

In fact, ZPC Kariba has not beaten Dynamos in the league since completing a double over the Harare giants in their debut season back in 2014 under the tutelage of Saul Chaminuka.

"Every coach goes into a match looking for a win, but then there are three possible results in a game - it's either you win or draw or lose but like every other coach, I will be looking forward to a win against Dynamos today," Chidzambwa told Standardsport.

Chidzambwa is arguably the most successful Dynamos coach, having led the Glamour Boys to the final of the CAF Champions' League in 2008.

He also had an illustrious playing career in the blue and white stripes winning a number of accolades but there won't be any favours from him tomorrow.

"I might have played for Dynamos and even coached there but I am a professional coach working for ZPC Kariba so they are like every other opponent. But like I always say, there is no easy team in this league, thus we are expecting a very tough match," he said.

However, Chidzambwa will be missing the services of a number of his key players such as influential midfielder Raphael Manuvire, striker Francesca Zekumbawire and defender Stephen Appiah.

ZPC Kariba is enjoying a good start to the current season as they are in third-place, with a third of the league marathon having been completed.

In contrast, Dynamos, with a number of new faces, have operated in fits this season hence they find themselves in the bottom half of the log standings.

The axe has hovered above coach Lloyd Mutasa's head but he has managed to escape it with a vital win each time the pressure mounts.

On Thursday night, he managed to silence dissenting voices baying for his blood with a narrow win over Harare City.

His main worry is the home form, where they have collected a single point out of a possible 12.

"We played at the National Sports Stadium [against Harare City] but technically it was an away match. We are still eager to try and win our first home match this season and hopefully it will be against ZPC Kariba," Mutasa said.

Mutasa was pleased with the way his lads managed to defend Cristian Epoupa's brilliant first half strike in the mid-week match, with former Highlanders defender Marshall Machazane displaying a man-of-the match performance for the second time since replacing struggling Elisha Muroiwa last week.

But there remains an area giving Mutasa sleepless nights.

"We are creating chances and still lacking composure in front of goal, but we will continue to work," he said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Fixtures:

Today (All matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated otherwise): Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum vs Highlanders (Mandava), Triangle United vs Caps United (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum vs Bulawayo City (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve, 3.30pm), Bantu Rovers vs Harare City (Luveve, 1pm), Black Rhinos vs Yadah (Morris Depot), Hwange vs How Mine (Colliery), Chapungu vs Tsholotsho (Ascot)