29 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Infrastructure to Receive Boost As Repair On 30th Road Begins

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre and the Governor of Banaadir Thabit Abdi Mohamed on Sunday laid foundation to the repair of Jiddka Sodonka or 30th Rd one of the key roads in the capital Mogadishu.

The road despite its past importànce had remained largely neglected. Prior to the collapse of the Siad Barre regime 30 Road was one of the key roads beside Makkah Al Mukarammah and Wadnaha.

The Banaadir administration under Governor Thabit Abdi Mohamed says the new road will add both aesthetic and practical value to the city.

"We have laid the foundation 2stone for a vital road connecting various districts" Mohamed said.

"Infrastructure is key for safety and economoc development" he added .

