24 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Sudan: Khartoum Accuses Cairo, Juba of Backing Rebels

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Amin

Tensions between Sudan and Egypt and South Sudan seem headed for an escalation with Khartoum accusing the two of supporting the Darfur rebels.

President Omar al-Bashir Tuesday said Cairo and Juba were arming the rebel movements in the troubled western Sudan region.

In an address at the Defence ministry in Khartoum, President Bashir emphasised that the Sudanese army had captured Egyptian-made weapons from the rebels during the recent clashes.

"They came with 64 military vehicles but we defeated them, destroying 59 of them and we captured Egyptian tanks and armoured vehicles in the hands of the rebels," he stressed.

"The Egyptians never supported us with even one bullet while we were fighting in the past 17 years, under the excuses that they would not intervene in a domestic issue," he stated.

The local media has recently reported clashes between the government and rebel forces around the disputed Halaybe on the Red Sea border.

Sudanese troops are fighting rebels in three conflict regions -- Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Cairo and Juba were yet to react to the fresh accusations.

Egypt and Sudan had last month agreed to ease the diplomatic tensions and stop a media war between the two neighbour countries.

President Bashir further described the recent clashes with the rebels as a big conspiracy against Sudan, adding that the insurgents penetrated Darfur in two convoys through South Sudan and Libya.

One of the main Darfur rebel movements Tuesday admitted the arrest of its force commander in battles against the government troops on Monday.

Sudanese armed forces, backed by the militias of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), clashed with the rebels of the Sudan Liberation Movement/ Mini Arko Minawi (SLM/MM) faction in Darfur on Saturday, two days after the African Union confirmed that the security situation in the region had improved.

Both sides have claimed victory, but without giving the casualty figures.

Last month, the UN said that Darfur rebel movements had a presence in Libya, a claim the latter denied.

Sudan

Cholera Still Spreading in White Nile

Several towns and villages in White Nile state have reported new cases of cholera in the last week. Three people died in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.