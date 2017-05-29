Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday declined to clear presidential aspirant Justus Juma of the Justice and Freedom Partly (JFP) pending correction of anomalies in crucial documents.

While rejecting Juma's papers, Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, who is the Returning Officer for the National Presidential Elections, said the candidate's degree certificate was not certified among other anomalies.

"We find that the list of supporters is not signed, your Proposer belongs to the Jubilee Party, your Seconder doesn't belong to any political party and your degree certificate is not certified and the party certificate is not signed by an authorised person. On those grounds I reject your application as a presidential candidate," Chebukati said after perusing documents submitted by Juma at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Shortly after walking out of the conference room, Juma chose to downplay the rejection of his papers saying he would correct the anomalies before re-submitting his bid later Monday.

He told journalists that he was surprised that his Proposer was registered as a member of the ruling Jubilee Party.

"Before we came here, my Proposer and Seconder were dully registered members of our party. As a matter of fact, my Seconder works in the office where we register other members as well. There's no way she could have failed to register herself," Juma said.

The submission of papers by presidential candidates which started on Sunday was due to close on Monday evening once Jubilee Party's nominee President Uhuru Kenyatta submits his papers.

Others expected to submit their papers are Jirongo Shakhalaga of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Independent candidates Michael Wainaina and Joseph Nyagah.