Cameroon: Exhibition to Communicate Islamic Values

Muslims from across the country gathered in Douala to prepare for professionalisation and self-employment.

The fourth Cameroon Muslim Exhibition (CAMEX), which is a platform of exchange and reflection on Islam and its values for a smooth beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, took place in Douala May 22-28. At the Akwa Salle des fetes where exhibitions of agro-industrial, art and culture products, as well as social action, fashion parade and services took place, on the sideline were conferences, roundtable discussions, beauty care, free medical consultations and screening on HIV/AIDS and high blood pressure, among other things. Jointly organised by the Cameroon Muslim Women Association (CAMWA), the African Development Foundation (ADF), the Cameroon Muslim Student Union (CAMSU) and the Social and Economic Development Programme of the Cameroon Muslim community (PDSE) the goal of the exhibition was to communicate the values of Islam under the theme: "Professionalisation and Self-employment" and to enable investors and traders take advantage of the business opportunity before and during the Halal to promote their products and services. "We have through partnerships brought companies to showcase and sell their worth at reduced rates so as to enable every Muslim have access to basic necessities," President of the CAMEX Organising Committee, Aminatou Saher Kalkaba, highlighted one of their objectives. Besides this, she said, we want to make use of the exhibition to present the Muslim faith based on love, generosity, religious tolerance, citizenship, social justice, entrepreneurship, professionalism... as a meeting point for diverse cultures. Separate spaces were allocated for women and children as innovations marking year 2017 edition. Visitors had the opportunity to access Muslim literatures including the Holy Qur'an, soap, arts works and products by Muslim entrepreneurs such as by Nana Bouba Group, African Development Foundation, Cameroon Muslim Students Union, etc which showcased rice, soap, cooking oil and sold at reduced rates.