Cameroon: Centre - Leaders Armed for Future Challenges

Muslims from across the country gathered in Douala to prepare for professionalisation and self-employment. Read more »

Members and supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) in the Centre Region will in the days ahead be well prepared to consolidate political power in the upcoming elections and also better contribute in helping the Head of State, President Paul Biya implement his development agenda for the country. This will be when the party leaders beginning from the Permanent Regional Delegation officials through those of Permanent Divisional Delegations of the Central Committee, Section executive bureau members and traditional rulers must have imparted to them instructions, orientations and guidelines given during the regional seminar held at the Yaounde Conference Centre on Friday, May 26, 2017. Rose Zang Nguelé chaired the seminar on behalf of the Chairperson of the Permanent CPDM Central Committee delegation for the Centre Region, Hon. Jean Bernard Ndongo Essomba. While opening deliberations, she said the aim of the seminar was to enable party leaders master its texts, clearly define rules, innovations in the party texts in order to achieve harmonious actions for possible better performance. The chairperson of the seminar also stated the fact that it was organized to give them party orientations, stakes and challenges as well as new ideas that will enable them contribute in nation building. Taking cognizance of the fact that the seminar is coming in a pre-electoral year, the chairperson reminded CPDM leaders at all levels to start mobilization.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.