29 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto Kick Off Campaigns Ahead of IEBC Clearance

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to give him a second chance in office to enable him complete the major projects initiated since taking over from Mwai Kibaki.

The president formally launched his re-election bid with tours of various parts of the capital Nairobi as he headed to Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to present his nomination papers.

"You all know it has not been very easy but with the grace of God, we have come this far. I want to appeal to you that you give us another chance so that we can continue with the good work we have started," the President told thousands of supporters in Donhom, where he addressed one of the road-side tours, accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto and a host of other Jubilee Party aspirants--including Mike Sonko who is seeking to unseat Governor Evans Kidero.

During the tour of Pipeline, Buru Buru, City Stadium among others, the President took time to highlight some of the key projects he has implemented like the connection of electricity while identifying the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which will be launched on Wednesday as his government's major achievement.

"Our main agenda was to unite the people of Kenya, which we have done," the President said. "We do not want to return to the dark days of 2007-2008, and we are grateful to God for the journey we have covered so far," he said, "we have done a lot and you can all see."

He was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto, who has expressed optimism that they will clinch victory come August.

"Come August 8, the President will be Uhuru Kenyatta... we shall walk together as a people towards victory," Ruto said.

